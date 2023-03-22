To state Sen. Scott Martin and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio:

I respectfully request that the two of you spend more time and effort prioritizing property tax reform (Martin) and gun control legislation and inflation (Rubio) — issues that make a difference and truly affect people’s lives in a big way. And spend less time on proposals to make daylight saving time permanent.

Although I realize these words will have little impact on your respective agendas and may eventually end up in newsprint on the bottom of a birdcage, I feel better for having written them.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg