If Pennsylvania legislators cannot trust each other, they should resign and let someone else take their place. Talk to each other!

Vouchers — why? Public education was excellent in my generation. I received a very good education. It could be that way again.

We need public education. We need to support public education monetarily. You can’t make education better by splitting up the budget and giving school finances to another program.

Put more into our schools. Make our public schools important, vital and safe again.

There is already a choice in schooling: home schooling. Fix public schools and find better ways to finance the schools other than taxing just property owners.

Think of simple solutions!

Kay Bear

Carlisle

Cumberland County