Since spring, Pennsylvania’s schools have been navigating the best way to educate students safely during the pandemic. The challenges are especially serious for career and technical centers that require hands-on instruction to prepare young people for the workforce.

That is an issue that must be addressed. Career and technical education will play an important role in how quickly and how well Pennsylvania’s economy recovers from the pandemic. In short, the career and technical education system is under strain at a time when it is more vital to our economic future than ever.

What can be done? First, the state must invest more in career and technical education, through higher subsidies and equipment grants. Right now, the state covers less than 10% of these costs. If we want a competitive workforce, the state must pick up a bigger share of the tab and update the current formula for how those career and technical education funds are distributed.

Building a strong workforce pipeline requires more than funding. For example, Pennsylvania must support policies that get students interested and involved in career and technical education opportunities sooner — as early as middle school.

Finally, as we face the uncertainty of a post-pandemic economy and likely shifts in workforce demands, career and technical centers must have access to the best possible data and analysis so they can make informed decisions about course offerings and approaches that will meet the needs of the market.

If Pennsylvania follows these steps, it can become a leader in providing access to quality career and technical education.

Kari King

Fairview Township

York County