I believe Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline editorial concerning the latest protest in Solanco School District about children, mask-wearing and schools was excellent (“Much ado about masking”). But I want to add to the commentary by addressing a few things.

Our country is so divisive that everything is seemingly always confrontational, including attacks and protests. We must move our country and the issues in a more positive direction, in order to encourage a more constructive environment.

How? First and foremost, just stop the protests. Instead, put the energy into organizing an informational rally to encourage community members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That would diminish this dangerous and highly infectious virus to the point where we can control it and subsequently reach the herd immunity level that actually will benefit our children — in fact, all of us.

We will then be able to remove our masks and, once again, embrace and engage in activities that we enjoy —together.

Dr. C. Dale Treese

Elizabethtown