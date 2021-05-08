Letters to the editor

I believe Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline editorial concerning the latest protest in Solanco School District about children, mask-wearing and schools was excellent (“Much ado about masking”). But I want to add to the commentary by addressing a few things.

Our country is so divisive that everything is seemingly always confrontational, including attacks and protests. We must move our country and the issues in a more positive direction, in order to encourage a more constructive environment.

How? First and foremost, just stop the protests. Instead, put the energy into organizing an informational rally to encourage community members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That would diminish this dangerous and highly infectious virus to the point where we can control it and subsequently reach the herd immunity level that actually will benefit our children — in fact, all of us.

We will then be able to remove our masks and, once again, embrace and engage in activities that we enjoy —together.

Dr. C. Dale Treese

Elizabethtown

 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags