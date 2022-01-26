Outspoken pacifists who flaunt their anti-military posture by writing regular letters to LNP | LancasterOnline (examples: “Shift spending from the military” on Nov. 17 and “Pentagon spending poisons our culture” on Dec. 21) could feel better about themselves and our country by joining with their neighbors in flying the U.S. flag and by thanking veterans for their service that protects our freedom to write anti-military letters.

They could learn from immigrants who sometimes have risked their lives to become patriotic U.S. citizens. Recently, for example, a checkout person at my local supermarket, seeing my U.S. Navy cap, extended his hand and addressed me in heavily accented English, saying: “Thank you for serving my country!”

Critics also could learn from our local Anabaptist community, many of whom quietly set a biblical example by performing alternative service without speaking against our military. During my own years in the armed forces, my Plain relatives always greeted me with a holy welcome.

Without national security anchored by our military, outspoken anti-militarists would not have freedom to publicize their opposition to the forces that ensure their freedom to be outspoken.

May God continue to bless and protect our military.

R.L. Horst

Korean War-era veteran

Manheim Township