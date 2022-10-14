The column by Christine Flowers published in the Oct. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Hostility toward anti-abortion activists is taken too far”) panders to Mark Houck of Bucks County, a man purportedly being persecuted for his anti-abortion activism, which may be in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

In her column, Flowers did not disclose that Houck was indicted Sept. 23 by a federal grand jury for allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old volunteer who was escorting two patients exiting a Planned Parenthood facility.

Flowers described Houck’s arrest as a “pre-dawn raid on a husband and father of seven young children” as if Houck wasn’t charged with any wrongdoing. In my view, Flowers’ account was sympathetic and reactionary, as she attempted to clothe a bully in a cloak of righteousness to condone his alleged violent actions.

I believe that Flowers clearly truth-twisted Houck’s story for political purposes. She stated that “you cannot ... demonize people of faith under the guise of enforcing the law.” There was no demonization here, but there was alleged violence, and Houck’s rights weren’t the ones being violated.

Flowers’ motives for writing this opinion piece, in my view, were clearly to reignite the culture-war fires in advance of the midterm elections and favor the agendas of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

Flowers, however, should be advised that threats, intimidation and political violence are antidemocratic exercises. She should take care with the words she writes in her public commentaries. I believe that she’s the one taking things too far.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township