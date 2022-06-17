I believe that Christine Flowers’ column published in the June 9 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Debunking some myths about abortion, pro-lifers,” should be retitled “Myths by Apate (goddess of falsehoods).”

The issue isn’t that there are charities that will “support” pregnant women and children. The fact is that these are not government-funded support systems, and they survive only as far as donations provide. That’s not 18 years’ worth of help, and it’s not a guarantee.

For all of Flowers’ name-dropping of men of science, there are an equal, if not larger, number of those who support abortion rights. Polling shows that a majority of Americans, including nearly two-thirds of American women, express support for legal abortion.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will affect women without the financial means to travel to states that support abortion rights. I believe this would guarantee that more unwanted children are raised in poverty and lead to a cycle of anger and hopelessness.

When men are required to not just financially support their child (a rather poorly enforced mandate) but also to share the emotional impact of being solely responsible for the 24/7 shift of child-rearing, thenthey should have a say.

So how amusing is that reality, Christine Flowers, since your opinions are seemingly like those of Apate?

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy