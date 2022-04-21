This is in response to the April 14 letter “National column was absurd, incorrect.”

The text of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill reads: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

The letter writer correctly states that “gay” does not appear in Florida’s bill, nor do the terms “transgender” or “sexually explicit material.” But this Orwellian bill offers ill-defined notions of “age appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate.”

To not violate this bill, school personnel or third parties might consider:

— All gendered pronouns, whether voiced or in print, of names of students and adults, or characters in books — including the Bible — must be edited to be neutral (it, they, them).

— All gendered labels (man, woman, mother, wife, father, husband, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, etc.) must not be voiced or seen in print.

— Gendered bathroom labels must be removed and sports teams would be open to all without discrimination by gender labels.

Sexual orientation/gender identity labels are ubiquitous. They are introduced to children soon after birth through clothing color choices, identifying family members, and the symbols surrounding us.

Folks in favor of the bill are pushing the ambiguous Orwellian agenda claim, “We do not co-parent with the government” and quoting John Adams: “Children should be educated and instructed in the principles of freedom.”

Ironically, this ambiguous Florida bill contradicts both of those assertions. Now government is “co-parenting” by mandate and denying the very principles of freedom found in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

What did this bill really seek to do?

R.D. Murphey

Millersville