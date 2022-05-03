An April 14 letter to the editor (“National column was absurd, incorrect”) sharply criticizes LNP for printing Michael Hiltzik’s April 9 column on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, and demands that the newspaper’s Opinion editors disavow the piece.

The writer is especially upset that Hiltzik referred to the bill by its colloquial name, “Don’t Say Gay.” He calls Hiltzik’s column a “rant,” even though it uses none of the inflammatory language or harsh attacks of his letter. Nowhere does Hiltzik, for example, malign his opponents’ motives or try to silence his opponents with put-downs and mind-reading as this writer does.

Even more to the point, the writer is factually incorrect in saying that this bill “simply prohibits the teaching of transgender materials and sexually explicit material.” As the authors of the bill say explicitly in their preamble, their aim is to prevent “discussion” about sexual orientation or gender identity. Since “discussion” is never defined, teachers likely will avoid even the most innocuous mention of these topics in response to this bill. Calling it a “Don’t Say Gay” bill seems entirely appropriate.

But I wonder, can anyone give a single example of a classroom in which elementary school students are taught sexually explicit material? Probably not. Then maybe this bill isn’t about protecting children at all, in spite of the letter writer’s claims. Maybe it’s really about stoking fear and cultural divisions for political gain.

This is hardly the glaring example of mainstream media dishonesty this writer imagines. Conservatives will have to do better.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown