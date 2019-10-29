In response to the Oct. 19 letter “Democrats are like the Pharisees,” it is stunning that a comparison would be made between President Donald Trump and Jesus.
There are plenty of Democrats who honor God. As for honoring our country, Trump has used our nation as his personal cash register to line his, and his offspring’s, pockets. He has defiled our nation’s reputation, reliability and mightiness through his sick game show host ego and recklessness.
I pray for our nation. I pray that we can restore our nation’s character and faith in our allies who tragically suffer because of one incompetent man’s arrogance.
God help us all.
Terre Hillery Smaldone
Conestoga Township