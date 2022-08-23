Oh, please, spare me the dramatics. I believe all the alleged criminals committing misdeeds for our former one-term president are going to the same acting school. Besides the former first guy, the My Pillow guy, former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are the funniest. They make me laugh because of their funny routine: If you’re accused of committing a crime, you cry “political persecution.” They tell lies and make themselves out to be martyrs. I wonder why these comedians somehow believe they can beat the judicial system with hyperbole and threats to the entity that may eventually jail them?

How long will this country put up with the flip-flopping of their allegiances? They love law enforcement — “back the blue,” they say — because “crime is out of control in this country.” Except now the FBI are “criminal,” “thugs” and “un-American.” Sound familiar? Same playbook, but just how long will this keep working?

As history shows, millions of people fall for such easily provable falsehoods. Can someone please inform these actors that they are part of the problem they are crowing about when they commit crimes? America has endured radical reconstruction and adversity many times in the past and will survive its latest travails again. The former first guy pardoned his way around the Justice System while in office, but maybe he did not realize there is no stopping point for justice in this country. At least not at present.

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township