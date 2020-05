Boy Scout Troop 146 and Cub Scout Pack 146 of Conestoga, supported by Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, were able to obtain more than 500 American flags. With creative thought and social distancing in mind due to the coronavirus, they were able to replace American flags in nine local cemeteries. New flags were placed on graves of fallen soldiers, as is done every year.

Fred Frey

Conestoga