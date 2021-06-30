The U.S. has about 25% of the world’s prison population despite having only about 5% of the world’s overall population. In my view, punishment isn’t the only answer. In fact it’s documented that it creates criminals. How can we decrease our prison population?

1. Rely more on restorative justice and less on punitive justice. We have a local organization, Advoz, which works with victims and offenders, giving offenders an opportunity to take responsibility for what they have done, make it right with the victim and move forward in life — often making incarceration unnecessary.

2. Eliminate prison for lower-level crimes, which would be a great benefit for taxpayers. According to research, the cost of incarceration is $31,000 a year per prisoner. Change sentencing laws to make alternatives to prison the default penalty for certain lower-level crimes like drug possession and petty theft. Consider instead the efficient use of treatment, community and probation, which are cheaper than incarceration.

3. Treat mental health for what it is, instead of seemingly just throwing individuals in jail. Have a place specifically dedicated to treatment. See the local organization Mental Health America of Lancaster County (mhalancaster.org).

4. If these ideas are implemented, perhaps the new prison could be designed in a way that allows for space to be adapted for alternative use (office space?) as the prison population declines.

5. Treat every prisoner humanely, with dignity and respect. Model it. Maybe it will be returned by inmates and prisons will become less violent.

Joyce Kamm

Lancaster