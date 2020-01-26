I had always taken pride in our justice system. When I started doing forensic evaluations, seeing the system from the inside disillusioned me. Later, I was disappointed to learn of the inequality of the cash bail system, so I make a request of our new district attorney, Heather Adams.
Mrs. Adams, by all accounts, you are an attorney with integrity. I appeal to your sense of fairness and fiscal responsibility.
Imagine two women charged with a crime. One is middle-class, and the other is working a full-time, minimum-wage job. Each is accused of a nonviolent crime, and neither is considered a flight risk. Both are ordered to pay $500 in bail to be released.
The Federal Reserve estimates that 40% of Americans couldn't afford a $400 emergency, so the poorer woman is not likely to have the money to make bail. The richer woman goes home, as she should in our system where we are innocent until proven guilty. The other woman goes to prison and maybe loses her job. Worst of all, her children go weeks or months without their mom. Meanwhile, the taxpayers pay for her prison stay.
Mrs. Adams, you must see that this is not who we are. Lancastrians are kind and moral people who believe in thriftiness and fairness. I urge you to use the position we have given you to fix this unfair and expensive system.
Perry Hazeltine
Lancaster