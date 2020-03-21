After being stuck in traffic just feet from the bad accident on Route 222 on March 7, I saw something that needs to be addressed.

I was in the passing lane when everything ahead came to a halt — very quickly. Just like all the rest of the drivers on 222 southbound that morning, I had somewhere to be. Some drivers thought that they had to get where they were going by taking the shoulder to the ramp off 222 onto Route 272 south. Unfortunately, they couldn’t see far enough ahead to know that the lane was impassable.

So now there are three full lanes of traffic in the road for the arriving emergency vehicles. The firefighters had to get out of the firetruck and run ahead since the truck couldn’t get through. I was on the left shoulder as far as I could be — I was already beside the guardrail for the bridge — so there wasn’t much room. The fire police had to come back and get cars moved around so the other vehicles could get over to finally let the firetruck through.

When are we going to adopt the commonsense rule that when there is an accident on a major highway, the center of the highway is cleared — everyone goes over to the shoulders? It’s the law in Europe.

Dianne Hackman

East Cocalico Township