As I came downstairs for the first time on the morning of Dec. 11 and saw the headline at the top of that day’s LNP | LancasterOnline, I said to myself, “Thank goodness that our paper finally understands and is telling us the truth about our governor’s response to COVID-19.”

A closer look revealed that my first reading was incorrect. I thought the headline read “Pa. clamps down again in spite.”

Unfortunately, it actually read “Pa. clamps down again in spike.”

By the way, the dictionary definition of spite is “a desire to hurt, annoy, or offend someone.”

John Null

East Hempfield Township