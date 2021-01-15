President Donald Trump will go down in history as not only the worst president ever, but the only president to be impeached twice!

Last year, after Trump was impeached for the first time, the U.S. Senate had to make the decision whether to remove him from office. If all of the Republicans who are now calling for Trump to step down had stood up then and had the guts to do the right thing, we would not have witnessed the desecration of the U.S. Capitol building by a riotous mob of white supremacists incited by Trump. And those who died that day would still be alive.

Shame on all of the Republican lawmakers who are seemingly more concerned about their political careers than about the stability of our nation.

To every Republican who hitched their political wagon to this ideology we know as “Trumpism,” I can only hope that you never hold political office again.

This starts with you, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Resign now!

Dan Helm

Elizabethtown