The lead article in the Sept. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Battleground state”) reported on Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Ephrata Township before the presidential debate that took place on Sept. 29.

The article states that Pence began by promising that President Donald Trump is “going to take the fight straight to Joe Biden” at the debate.

I was surprised to hear how many people said they turned the television off after watching a few minutes of the first presidential debate. I think what repelled people was being forced to actually watch a thug beat up a person who has suffered great personal loss.

Robert Lowing

Lancaster