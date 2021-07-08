A night earlier this week in Sixth Ward Park in Lancaster city was the worst I have seen in my 71 years living across from the park. Fireworks were almost nonstop from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

So at 7 the next morning, I walked through the park looking for damage. There was plenty of trash left behind and when I walked though the kiddies’ playground I found five little rockets and three powerful M-100 firecrackers.

It’s time for people to take our city back before someone gets hurt.

Tom Brooks

Lancaster