As everything seems so negative recently, I would like to share something positive. Continuing a tradition since the late 1950s, a Marietta fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, July 3.

Our nonprofit organization consists entirely of volunteers. Many on our team assisted or performed at Long's Park, the York Fairgrounds and many other celebrations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

For our Marietta show, all money is donated through the private sector and no one in the organization gets a paycheck or any other form of compensation. All funds are used entirely for the show.

As one may suspect, it is very difficult to raise money for something that many may view as trivial and nonessential. On the other hand, there is always such a positive response after the show that we feel we’ve done our job — bringing joy to many people, even if only for an hour.

Our intentions are the same as before: Forget the bad stuff for a while and enjoy our show.

Plan a day with us in Marietta on July 3. Share our scenic river trail, eating establishments, history and fireworks. We’d love to have you.

Gary Schatz

Marietta Fireworks president

mariettafireworks.org