I’m a resident of a northern municipality in Lancaster County. Last year, starting at midnight on June 30, we were “treated” to 30 minutes of fireworks coming somewhere from along Route 322. Fireworks then continued throughout the area at numerous locations through July 4, ending sometime when we got our first snow. If you don’t believe this, ask my neighbors.
This year on July 27, from the same area, there was a solid 15 minutes’ fireworks display louder than last year, thanks to our thoughtful legislators, who in 2017 approved an expansion of consumer fireworks sales to Pennsylvania residents.
Now this by far is not the only area where we have random fireworks going off. Sometimes at late hours — with, of course, no warning until you hear that first window-rattling explosion — we are treated to yet another fireworks display.
Somehow, legislators can’t resolve one of our most pressing issues, property taxes, but they can unleash World War III on our quiet rural neighborhoods.
All of this, of course, surrounds money and kowtowing to special interest groups. So for the pleasure of a select few the rest of us with pets, job schedules or small children have to suffer.
This is not unique to our municipality. We have family in Chester County and, yes, the same scenario prevails there. No respect for the neighbors and no clue what the Fourth of July was really about. Our church dumpster was set on fire by a random firework this year. So either revoke the law or pass local ordinances prohibiting fireworks except on specific dates and limited to a specific time slot.
Randy B. Maurer
Ephrata