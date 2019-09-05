We’ve seen the self-described “patriots” gathered in public parks. Openly flaunting their presumably loaded semi-automatic high-capacity rapid fire and reloading rifles, they group beneath their sign reading, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.” Never mind the armed belligerence, the loud but unspoken challenge of “cold dead hands,” this is protected speech, and their right under the First and maybe the Second Amendment.
We’ve seen the armed groups invading restaurants, pistols prominently displayed on their hips. I’m certain it is a question for many folks enjoying their lattes: Is there an easy way to tell a good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun? Never mind the implied but unspoken challenge of “make my day,” these are patriots asserting their localized right to openly carry a deadly weapon.
Then we have the Manor Township man, arrested and fined for pointing his finger in a threatening manner (“Judge rules shooting gesture was a crime,” Aug. 29). Apparently that is unlawful. Now anyone who has read or seen the film version of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's “Good Omens” knows the damage that can be done with a finger, far exceeding the danger from a firearm. Perhaps that explains it. But “Good Omens” was fiction.
David Stoeckl
Conestoga