Finding out that I would be living near the new Richmond Square Fire Station in Manheim Township was a bit of a surprise. As you might imagine, it would be a bit noisier than a banking business.

It seems that the original intent of the building was to house a bank, which it actually did for a time. The inability to attract another banking business led to consideration of allowing for a different kind of tenant. Hence, a fire station was approved by the Richmond Square landlord for that location.

However, my subsequent exposure to the fire station structure that emerged and its personnel have quelled my concerns and heightened my appreciation of my new neighbors.

The new elements of the building were cleverly blended in with the existing structure to appear as if it were originally built that way. Further, my chance to chat with a firefighter during an open house revealed some very significant information.

Naturally, the fire personnel are qualified to deal with the hefty risks of putting out fires and rescuing people and pets. But they are also trained to deal with medical matters, just like emergency medical technicians. They are regularly trained and certified for this, as well. They are, however, limited by what equipment they have available on the fire engine. This means that they can offer initial but limited medical assistance until the EMTs arrive. This, of course, can increase the chances of somebody’s survival.

Thank you, first responders, for all you do!

Lee Hess

Manheim Township