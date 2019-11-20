Dear neighbors,
The Lafayette Fire Company is an all-volunteer fire company primarily supported by community donations.
Volunteer firefighters fill a much-needed role in our community, protecting the lives and property of many people. While our municipalities provide a level of monetary operational support, we need to make up the difference primarily through direct mailers and, secondly, fundraising efforts.
Earlier this year, the fire company distributed the annual fund drive mailer to every homeowner and business located in our first-due response area, noting that we have only received a response from 1 out of 10 residents and businesses. This prompted a citizen to submit to LNP a letter to the editor (“Support your local fire company,” May 29).
Fire engines cost $700,000; ladder trucks cost $1.2 million; the cost to outfit one firefighter is $6,500; our remaining fire station building debt is $1.1 million; and the proceeds from a chicken barbecue are $4,000.
Our year-to-date fund drive returns received are only 8.9%.
We would like to thank you in advance for your consideration, as we cannot do what we do without your support!
David Keens
Fire chief
Lafayette Fire Company