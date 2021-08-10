On June 25, LNP | LancasterOnline published an op-ed by Salena Zito that seemed questionable to me (“South Dakota rocked again as wind turbine plant closes”).

In the column, she appeared to place blame on current President Joe Biden, as well as on John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, for the recent closing of a plant in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Zito even quoted U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who Zito says “criticized Biden’s statement from his address to Congress.” In that address, Biden said there was no reason windmill blades could not be made in Pittsburgh instead of China.

Zito’s next sentence was, “But Beijing is getting all the business.”

Zito quoted a company representative who stated that Molded Fiber Glass would be closing its Aberdeen plant this August “because of changing market conditions, foreign competition and proposed revisions to tax policies affecting the wind energy industry” in the United States.

I am not a reporter, only a recently retired local business professional. But I did a little searching on the internet and learned the plant owners (Molded Fiber Glass Companies — a sizable private company with locations over much of the U.S. and at least one plant in Mexico), had first announced it was closing the single-use/single-client Aberdeen plant in December 2017 due to “market conditions and proposed revisions to Federal tax policies impacting the energy industry.”

A little further Google searching revealed the plant had only one client since its opening: General Electric. In April 2017, General Electric bought its own blade manufacturing plant in Denmark for $1.65 billion.

Perhaps Zito needed to do more research, rather than a hit piece.

Michael Terry

Manheim Township