I read in disbelief of the comment by Adam Hosey, who is running for Manheim Township’s school board on the Democratic ticket, at the school board’s work session on Oct. 14 (“Manheim Township school board gets update on district’s College, Career, Life Ready program,” Oct. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The Bible2School program was reviewed and Hosey objected to the program, stating, “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools.”

I am baffled by his response. The program is not held on school grounds, nor do the 66 students miss any school instructional time over the 36 hours they attend. What is the moral issue? No one is being forced to participate. There is not, in my view, an issue with the separation of state, school and church. These 66 children are just learning about the Bible, spending time together and sharing a common interest.

I have no stake in the Manheim Township school board election. I just could not let Hosey’s baffling comment go unaddressed.

Diane Black

East Hempfield Township