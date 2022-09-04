In her Aug. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column headlined “Aren’t we better than this, America?” Jill Sunday Bartoli wrote: “There is a movement to get back to manufacturing things here in the United States, instead of looking for cheap labor abroad and importing what we could be making ourselves.”

Yeah, and it’s a main pillar of Make America Great Again.

I guess that Bartoli has inadvertently agreed with a wannabe fascist dictator. Or maybe, just maybe, we could do better and turn down the rhetoric just a smidge. We might find something to agree on.

Stephen Smeltz

West Earl Township