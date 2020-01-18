The Jan. 13 letter “A disappointing front page’’ came from a writer complaining about the content of LNP | LancasterOnline on Christmas Day.
Dec. 25 marks a religious holiday (one of many) usually mentioned in LNP | LancasterOnline — which is not a religious publication, although it provides a “Faith & Values’’ section every Saturday.
I ask the letter writer if the “reason for the season’’ is to complain about society not meeting her religious expectations. Did she not celebrate the love of Christmas, or did she choose the “Airing of Grievances’’ from Festivus?
Is it not obvious when Christmas is coming? The day is marked every year in calendars. Did the letter writer not notice the change of TV programming, radio broadcast, print ads, public displays of decorations and the light of neighbors’ houses bright enough to be seen from outer space?
Did she not attend religious services, or is she a shut-in? Although raised Christian, I did not attend church. Instead of working my usual seven days a week, I was content and at peace spending a day off with my wife and her family. We blessed a nourishing meal and exchanged gifts. I also read LNP | LancasterOnline that day, but did not think to complain. What’s the point?
Since this is a leap year, 2020 has an extra day. Christmas lands on a Friday, which will be the end of a week at the end of this year and gives everybody plenty of time to find things to complain about.
Happy New Year!
Michael Patterson
West Lampeter Township