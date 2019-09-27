I participated Sept. 20 in the global climate strike because I have loved hiking through forests and swimming in the ocean for as long as I can remember. I want to protect all of the beautiful places in nature that are threatened by climate change.
Standing on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg, I wondered why our demonstration didn’t attract more people. I want to provide readers of LNP with ideas that I hope will encourage them to participate now:
1. Get informed about climate change. If what you hear about climate change doesn’t make sense, figure out where the information comes from and what evidence supports this source.
2. It’s easy to feel scared and hopeless the more you learn about the consequences of climate change. Transform these concerns into action by telling your representatives why these issues are important to you.
3. Join the demonstrations to learn more about what people are already doing. (There are demonstrations at noon in Penn Square and at 3:30 p.m. in Binns Park in Lancaster today.)
Finding solutions for climate change is a job for all of us. We are so much more powerful when we work together.
Lucy Brennan
Grade 7
Hershey Middle School