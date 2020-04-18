First, a disclaimer. If the name of Jesus or mention of the Bible offends you, you may want to skip over this letter.

In times of distress or danger, people often cry out to God, even though they may never think of him otherwise. You might know the phrase, “There are no atheists in a foxhole.”

If you are living in fear, I would suggest reading the Bible. There’s a very good online devotional every day (I-Bible.com) if you don’t have a Bible handy. Even if you do, the website is an excellent way to start the day.

Its April 3 devotional was from Mark. Jesus’ disciples are in the midst of a dangerous storm on the sea, fearing for their lives. Jesus walks on the water to them and says, “Take courage, I am here.”

This story brought a song to my mind. I found the words, written by Shirley Caesar. They’re appropriate for these days:

When the world that I’ve been living in collapses at my feet

And when my life is all tattered and torn

Though I’m windswept, I’ve been battered

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I’m gonna cling unto his cross

I’ll find peace in the midst of the storm

There is peace in the midst of the storm-tossed life

There is an anchor, there is a rock to build my faith upon

Jesus Christ is my vessel so I fear no alarm

He gives me peace in the midst of the storm.

Ginny Feenstra

Upper Leacock Township