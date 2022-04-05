There are many ways to compensate for the high fuel costs. I rarely run my car for only one thing, but instead wait until there are several purposes for the trip, probably resulting in a 40% fuel savings. During the gas crisis in the 1970s, we carpooled.

With a hybrid car today, the efficiency would be greater than public bus transportation, which often only gets about 8 miles per gallon while transporting fewer than 40 people.

And I believe that we could save a lot of fuel if we limited the distance food could be transported to 1,000 miles. There is no reason we need to have strawberries from California on the East Coast.

A truck driver told me that if they start up slowly and anticipate traffic lights, they save a half-gallon for every mile, and that adds up to real savings.

And some believe that if we had vapor carburetors for vehicles instead of a liquid carburetors, we could get 25% more mileage and the engine would burn clean enough to eliminate catalytic converters. I know that for a fact, because I made them to run on lawn mowers.

I scream every time I see parking lot lights on in daylight because of cloudy weather, and when I see a car in a parking lot with the engine running while the driver uses a smartphone.

But if we were really hurting, we would find many, many better ways to save fuel.

Norman Bollinger

Manor Township