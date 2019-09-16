It could be argued that the Democratic Party wins elections when it strikes the right balance between heart and mind within voters; if so, then the Republican Party wins elections when it strikes the right balance between mind and gut.
The Republican Party today has started to lose this delicate balance between mind and gut. President Donald Trump’s gut, in short, is crushing the mind of the Republican Party — the Chinese tariffs being the salient issue, though not the only one, bringing about this new schism within the Republican Party.
Richard Nixon’s opening to China in 1972 was built upon by every Republican president until Trump; even the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 was quickly — maybe too quickly — smoothed over within the Republican Party.
The cultivation of a relationship with China was carried out by the “mind” of the Republican Party against its anti-communist “gut.” But with Trump that has changed, and it’s changed because in order to get the votes to win, to appeal to “gut” voters, Trump moved the China issue from a “mind” to a “gut” issue, which has made many Republicans nervous — not good for the business-minded.
What’s interesting is that the very same dynamic has occurred within the Conservative Party in Britain, but there the issue is not the China relationship, but the European Union relationship.
My guess is that the 2020 presidential election will be about a whole lot of Republican “gut” versus a whole lot of Democratic “heart” and maybe a little “mind.”
Matthew Atlee
Manor Township