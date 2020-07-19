I was driving through Lancaster County Central Park with my windows down, letting the day’s perfect weather whip my hair around, as I listened to an old White Stripes album a little too loud, and felt downright joyful. I hadn’t felt that way in a long time. I was tearing down “lost dog” signs.

Our pandemic rescue dog, Ramona, had run off in the park several days before. We searched all night with the help of friends and strangers and kind park rangers, to no avail. The next day, we spread the word through social media and flyers posted on telephone poles and trailheads. My kids and friends combed the park over and over. Strangers called and offered to search with us. Hundreds shared our post. Where was she? By the third night, we were despondent.

Then, the next morning, a runner called me from the park. He had seen Ramona! She was stuck along the bank, her leash pinning her to some brambles. I raced to the creek — it was really her.

She burst into our home and woke my kids with her wriggles and muddy nose, and my house filled with happiness. The park ranger called. Countless others called and texted and commented that they could now breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate her return with us. Our community shined: They held our hands through the worst of it and shared our joy when she was found.

Thank you, Lancaster! You brought our dog home. In this broken, hurting world, your better angels give us hope.

Meagan Howell-Brogan

Lancaster