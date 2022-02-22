With technology being so advanced and widespread, some people tend to be a little too addicted to it.

It is good to find a balance and have a middle ground, in order to avoid the use of technology becoming a bad habit. An example of this would be to take a walk after one hour of using technology. Doing so would provide a break from the screen, and you also get some fresh air.

Another way to take a break would be to plan a dinner with a friend, get out of the house and have some social engagement.

Our world is constantly evolving, and technology is coming along for the ride. But we must find a balance.

Ryan Kocher

Quarryville

Grade nine, Solanco High School