According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with fentanyl factoring in the vast majority of those deaths.

In my view, the main objective of the Biden regime is to bring as many immigrants as possible across our border illegally, so that they will someday become citizens and vote for the socialist Democratic Party, resulting in a one-party system in America and total communism.

What I see as President Joe Biden’s failed domestic policy on immigration has made him the best friend of the billionaires running Mexican drug cartels. I also shudder to think of all the women and young girls who have been assaulted, or worse, via human trafficking.

When Biden finally made a trip to the southern border to view the crisis, I viewed it as nothing more than empty words and a photo opportunity to make him look good. Two years too late, President Biden; you and your minions have blood on your hands.

Now that we have Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican U.S. Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan leading the House Oversight Committee, we can finally investigate those who have not been held accountable for actions that I believe have devastated our entire republic over these past two long years.

Taxpaying Americans, especially our living veterans and deceased patriots, deserve better from the leaders of our country. May God in his infinite wisdom bless our country and help us to return it to the previous days before the nightmare of the Biden-Harris administration.

Al Groff

East Cocalico Township