I believe current events have been a spiritual blessing, showing by a live illustration that Bible prophecy can be fulfilled.

Governors can, from their office, tell the whole mass of people what they may or may not do, how to do it, and when — all without constituted law. The Bible foretells of a one-world government, now seen as easily possible, with the force of law.

Jesus will take his followers up to heaven, followed by God pouring out his wrath in a final judgment on the sinners who have remained. Then that great ruler, an evil dictator, will cause people to adhere to whatever he says. It will be for only several years, but will be a most frightful time.

Our fears are minimal today; they will be maximized, though, for those left behind. The faith and hope of the Christians are secure, now, in Christ! What God says in his word is not a threat, neither is my letter. It is an invitation to be saved from sin and hell. Biblical prophecy is for our admonition and warning.

Aaron Lapp

Paradise Township