Regarding the Wednesday letter “Unwanted email in the inbox,” here’s what you can do to stop unwanted emails from President Donald Trump’s campaign or any other organization.

Go to the settings option for the email account on the server of your email host, whether that be Comcast, Xfinity, Google Mail, Yahoo, Microsoft Exchange or otherwise. Then, set up filters to handle these unwanted emails; they can be created to automatically delete the emails (or other options that you may chose), so that they never appear in your inbox.

Just be sure to create a corresponding filter rule for every possibility — such as finding the word “Trump” — in the sender’s name, the sender’s email address, the subject line and the body of the email’s text.

I personally have the rules move these emails to a separate special folder, so I can track this wasted effort to change my vote. Over six recent days, I was sent 113 of these messages — almost 20 a day.

Of course, you can also continue to receive and see these emails as a constant reminder of why you must vote and have your one small voice be counted. I’ve been a registered Republican for 52 years, and I’ve had more than enough!

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township