Regarding some Warwick School District parents and their anti-“woke” agenda (“Parents to fight ‘woke’ culture,” Nov. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline):

Keep your view of Christianity out of public schools and libraries. Jesus led with peace and tolerance. You are doing neither. Do better.

Leave other people’s kids alone to find their way. There’s separation of church and state because of people like you.

Kudos to the Rev. Matt Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron Borough for standing up to this nonsense.

Mike Eichenlaub

Ephrata