As a registered nurse and a nursing student at Millersville University, I have had the opportunity to care for those infected with COVID-19, as well as to learn about the importance of appropriate research for accurate information, especially during this time of skepticism.

This virus has challenged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government to protect the community in the best way possible. Prophylactic measures were conveyed to the public to mitigate the spread, which enraged some people in the community. Because of some media outlets, I believe the public has been ill-informed about the proper information.

One of the measures about which the public is misinformed is mask-wearing. This debate has entered the school systems, with some outraged parents presenting complaints that are not based on statistics and research. Supplying the community with statistics from reliable sources will assist those who are struggling with the mask mandate for their children.

Children are just as susceptible to COVID-19 as adults are. We need to continue to support the CDC and provide the public with reliable sources that back up the preventive measures.

Lindsay Grim

Lower Windsor Township

York County