Dreary January day! I went old-school and cooked up an InstaPot of gruel (split-pea and ham soup).

I will get four meals out of my cooking time — it’s an “inflation buster.” I control the ingredients and salt. My cost? Just $6 for ingredients.

I saw a post online in which someone was complaining about ordering the most expensive burger at Burger King — they complained that it cost $16.

Oftentimes, if I’m going grocery shopping and I am hungry, I will stop at Burger King and get two double cheeseburgers for $6.34. First rule of grocery shopping: Never go shopping when you are hungry!

Well, I’ll get four meals at a cost of $1.50 each, eating gruel. (On my last visit to Sheetz, a doughnut was $1.99 and a 12-ounce coffee was $2.39.) It’s not “haute cuisine,” but my tummy is full! Yeah, I’m a cheap Yankee!

Ken Fillo

Elizabeth Township