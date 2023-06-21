Today, people across the world will participate in an activity of their choice for The Longest Day.

The Longest Day is an event held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice — to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Longest Day participants can support the event at home, online or through in-person activities — biking, hiking, playing bridge and more. I am standing up to the darkness of Alzheimer’s by joining participants around the world to fight the disease.

I am also raising critical funds for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 report, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and more than 11 million family members and friends providing care and support.

In Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 400,000 people serving as their caregivers.

June is also Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and now is the time to increase awareness and highlight the impact Alzheimer’s disease has on local communities.

Today is the day to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action! Visit alz.org/thelongestday to learn more.

Jessica Rodriguez

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter volunteer