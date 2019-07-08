How could black Americans celebrate the Fourth of July?
We are fighting the same fight our ancestors fought for more than 200 years ago.
Injustice in all forms of the law, economic theft of sweat and blood, building this country without benefits.
America, it’s time to admit the atrocities committed upon your fellow Americans.
We never wanted handouts, just the same rights and privileges you enjoy.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best — America wrote us a check that was returned, marked “insufficient funds”!
James L. Ellis Jr.
Lancaster