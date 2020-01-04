As a lifelong bicyclist and cycling instructor for 40 years, the Dec. 24 letter “Bikers can be reckless, too” struck a chord. I often witness the same cyclist infractions.
Why do so many cyclists ride in a dangerous and illegal manner? There are several reasons:
1. Society doesn’t demand that cyclists obey the law. If the public wanted the law enforced on cyclists, it would happen. Police respond to public pressure; there’s now greater prosecution of drunk and distracted drivers because the public said, “Enough!”
2. Americans have never insisted that cyclists learn how to ride in traffic on public roads. For many years, bicycles were used primarily as children’s toys. The few adult cyclists were largely unnoticed. That’s changed, but nearly all Americans have grown up without any formal cycling instruction. So the errors they make may be out of ignorance rather than willful disobedience. Few American cyclists know that good training is available.
I should mention that the current emphasis on dedicated bicycle facilities makes it less likely that cyclists will seek the training they need, because the implied-but-false message about these facilities is that they make cycling safer.
There were two errors in the Dec. 24 letter. The writer complained about cyclists riding two abreast in the “motorist’s lane.” Riding two abreast is legal in Pennsylvania, although I don’t advise it, because it’s discourteous. And, except on freeways, there’s no such thing as the motorist’s lane. Travel lanes belong to everyone using the road, not solely to motor vehicle drivers.
Bill Hoffman
Manheim Township