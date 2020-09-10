This is in response to the Sept. 4 letter “Are sports vital to our economy?”

I agree with the letter writer wholeheartedly. Besides the high salaries for a relatively few people, giving them purchasing power, what do professional sports contribute to our nation’s gross domestic product? Not much, in my view. Professional sports is no longer an entertainment platform; it is a political platform from which pseudo-important people give their opinions. Not to mention the professional sports management organizations that force their biased and politically correct values upon us.

As professional sports become more and more political, I do not want my tax dollars going to support this bloated, out-of-touch misadventure. Let the billionaire owners who negotiate ridiculous salaries pay for their own stadiums.

I’d also wonder what the carbon footprint is for sporting events, considering all the travel and energy use involved for each event, including spectator travel. Is the risk worth the benefit?

To answer the letter writer’s question, I don’t think so, either!

Jack Bleacher

Pequea Township