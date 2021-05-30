An article in The New York Times last month reported that our own beloved U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney had “a low E.Q.,” or emotional quotient.

Imagine that. It was likely one of the few times Smucker has been quoted in any national newspaper, though I doubt it was intended to be viewed as the utterance of a polymath.

After all, one of former President Donald Trump’s many attorneys, Sidney Powell, through her own attorney, recently told a court that “no reasonable person” would conclude that her unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election were statements of fact.

Rep. Smucker, what does that say about you, and about either your “E.Q.” or IQ? You’ve never given any proof to support your reasons for objecting to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. And you still voted against certification after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

When will you ever tell those who voted for you — and those who have not but unfortunately live in your district — what facts exist that support your stance, which appears to all persons with a reasonable IQ or “E.Q.” to be specious?

Perhaps since you have seemingly demonstrated you have no inclination to tell us what information supports your outrageous stance, we can get the answer from Elizabethtown Area school board candidates Danielle or Stephen Lindemuth.

Danielle? Stephen?

Melvin H. Hess

Lititz