It’s a terrible thing to belittle someone just because he has something wrong with him and wants to rise above it and do good. Almost everyone has something wrong them, whether it’s rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes or some other thing.

But instead of sitting in front of a TV and drinking beer, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is out there advocating for health care. He’s not a TV personality or someone who has peddled diet pills, like his opponent.

No one wants the breakdown of our society. But the trouble is, if we don’t start making Trumpism go out the door, we will be in trouble as a society when it hits us in the face.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown