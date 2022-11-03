When will LNP | LancasterOnline start calling out as a lie the statement that John Fetterman is OK except for auditory processing issues?

I believe that anyone who watched the U.S. Senate debate, or read the transcripts, knows that is not the case.

“Auditory processing” means difficulty understanding spoken speech. If that were the extent of his problems, the closed-captioning would have addressed it.

In my view, Fetterman’s answers revealed severe cognitive disabilities. He apparently tried to memorize some stock answers, with mixed success. You can usually infer what he meant to say, but only because they’re the boilerplate political talking points. For unscripted answers, Fetterman seemed at a complete loss.

When asked — repeatedly — to reconcile his current support for fracking with his adamant opposition a few years ago, he had a confused pause for several seconds before responding, “Oh, I do support fracking. I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking.”

This is not, in my view, an “auditory” issue; this is the inability to think clearly. How would this man advocate for Pennsylvania’s interests in the Senate?

One has to wonder why LNP | LancasterOnline has been unwilling to call more attention to Fetterman’s cognitive issues. It’s hard to imagine that the editors are unaware of the problem. Is it because they fear they will suffer the same fate as NBC reporter Dasha Burns, who was attacked after interviewing Fetterman and stating that he had difficulty — with Gisele Fetterman calling for “consequences” for the reporter?

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township