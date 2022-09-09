As a former Missourian now residing in Pennsylvania, I fail to understand why the health of John Fetterman is considered to be an issue in the race for the U.S. Senate (“The big question,” Sept. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline).

In the 2000 general election, we Missourians, by a roughly 50,000-vote margin, elected Mel Carnahan to a seat in the U.S. Senate even though he had tragically been killed in an airplane accident just three weeks before the election. Thus, the late governor became the first person ever to be posthumously elected to the U.S. Senate.

Although some may contend that Carnahan’s election was the result of a sympathy vote, I choose to believe that, even on Election Day, he was the better of the two major-party candidates.

Assuming Fetterman is continuing to work through the minor side effects of a stroke, I believe that he is still the better of the major-party candidates when it comes to representing the interests of all Pennsylvanians.

William Steiner

Annville, Lebanon County