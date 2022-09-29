During the first week of August, the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police held our state convention in Erie. It was attended by close to 400 delegates from throughout the commonwealth.

Prior to the convention, questionnaires and invitations were sent out to the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. senator. The questionnaires consisted of issues that greatly affect our members, both on the state and national levels.

Three of the four candidates responded to our questionnaire, and three of the four candidates came in person to address our delegates.

The one candidate who completely ignored us was Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman then held his first campaign event since his stroke a few days after our convention in — you guessed it — Erie. In his campaign commercials, Fetterman touts how he stood side-by-side with the police and showed up at crime scenes while he was the mayor of Braddock.

Such hypocrisy. In my opinion, he is just another politician who says one thing, but his actions show something different. He is a far-left liberal who I believe has no respect for law enforcement and who will do all he can to help the criminal element and completely ignore the victims of crimes.

So when you fill out that mail-in ballot or go to the polls, please do not support Fetterman for U.S. Senate. Crime is an issue not only in Pennsylvania, but throughout this country, and we do not need a senator who is soft on crime.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township