Dictionary.com defines a statesman as “a person who exhibits great wisdom and ability in directing the affairs of a government or in dealing with important public issues.” Would Lt. Gov. John Fetterman qualify as a statesman?

Fetterman was mayor of Braddock in Allegheny County from 2006 to 2019. His campaign ads claim he “rebuilt” Braddock. Really? Braddock’s population fell from 2,700 residents in 2005 to 1,885 in 2020, a 30% decline, according to censusreporter.org. Thirty-five percent of Braddock’s population is living below the poverty line, with a median household income of $23,050. Woodland Hills, the school district that serves Braddock, ranks low in test scores. Fetterman opposes school choice while sending his own kids to an elite private school. A lower enrollment for Woodland Hills means less state funding. So much for John supporting his local school district.

A statesman would not approve of the decriminalization of marijuana and heroin, much less needle exchange and safe injection sites. Fetterman does. He seems to want to facilitate drug abuse, not end it. As lieutenant governor, Fetterman’s goal seemed to be to parole as many criminals as possible. Condoning crime precipitates more crime.

With all due respect, Lt. Gov. Fetterman, you clearly are not statesman material. Please do the citizens of Pennsylvania and the country a big favor. Move to a state that already legalized marijuana, smoke it if you wish, and don’t disgrace the U.S. Senate any more than it already has been disgraced.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township